Tyrone McCullagh: Derry boxer maintains unbeaten record with semi-final points win

McCullagh secured a unanimous points verdict over Razq Najib in their quarter-final contest

Derry's Tyrone McCullagh extended his unbeaten professional record to 14 fights with a unanimous points victory over Sheffield's Razaq Najib at the York Hall in Bethnall Green on Friday.

The win saw the soutpaw ease his way into the semi-finals of The MTK Golden Contract featherweight tournament.

McCullagh is the first boxer to make it into the last four of the lucrative competition.

The 29-year-old was returning to the ring after a five-month absence.

The winner of the Golden Contract competition will earn a six figure two-year five-fight deal with a top promoter following the conclusion of the event in nine months' time.

McCullagh controlled the fight from the first bell and produced a classy, fleet-footed display throughout 10 dominant rounds.

The ringside judges scored the fight 97-93, 98-92 and 96-94 in McCullagh's favour against the English fighter, who was a late replacement for Mexican Carlos Araujo, who took ill prior to the fight.

The Irish boxer moved up to featherweight for the contest, having defeated Spaniard Alvaro Rodriguez last time out in May.