Charlie Edwards vacates WBC flyweight title because of weight struggle

Great Britain's Charlie Edwards has vacated his WBC world flyweight champion title because of his struggle to make the weight for fights.

Edwards had defended his title twice since winning it in December 2018.

"It actually scared me about how much I was putting my health on the line," said the 26-year-old in a letter to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

"I can't risk causing damage to myself as health is the single most important thing in life."

Edwards won the belt with a win over Nicaraguan Cristofer Rosales.

The Londoner beat Angel Moreno in March in his first defence and then kept his title after his fight against Julio Cesar Martinez in August was declared a no-contest after a late blow from the Mexican.

"I am gutted because I value being WBC world champion and [am] so proud to be able to be in history as WBC flyweight world champion," added Edwards.

"I want to continue to represent the WBC and really want to push on through the super flyweight rankings and pursue the super flyweight title.

"You hold a big place in my heart and I am so grateful for how happy you have made my mum more than anything, especially giving her [her] own belt."