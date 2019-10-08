Tyson Fury at WWE, Eddie Hearn & Conor McGregor - Fight Talk

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please go here to see this story in full.

Here's our round-up of this week's boxing and MMA chat from across social media.

Is Tyson Fury made for WWE?

Media playback is not supported on this device Let's fight! Tyson Fury sparks 'mass brawl' at WWE event

There's only one place to start this week - when we woke up on Saturday morning and saw that Tyson Fury was trending on Twitter, not many of us could have predicted why.

The former heavyweight boxing world champion introduced himself to the theatrical and scripted world of World Wrestling Entertainment. With millions watching around the globe, Fury jumped over the barricades at WWE Smackdown and tried to confront 6ft 8in 'monster' Braun Strowman.

Self-styled 'Gypsy King' Fury was then invited to WWE Raw on Monday night, and he had the support of his family when he accepted...

So what happened on Raw?

Fury took the mic and, after a brief verbal exchange, he and Strowman traded blows. Dozens of security staff couldn't separate the two, and neither could several wrestlers who entered the ring.

We all know the wrestling entertainment business is fake (sorry kids), but boxers such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have appeared in WWE storylines in the past - and those in boxing see it as a piece of self-promotion by Fury...

Fans share that sentiment, placing the showman Fury as a perfect fit for WWE...

Expect more staged twists and turns than an episode of Eastenders as this storyline progresses in the coming weeks.

Velasquez and Lesnar reignite feud

There was another bizarre combat-sports-and-WWE-crossover this week. Nine years after Brock Lesnar lost his UFC heavyweight title to Cain Velasquez, the two came face-to-face again, but this time in a wrestling ring.

Velasquez turned up at Smackdown and threw a barrage of punches at Lesnar, leading to speculation that the two will fight for Lesnar's WWE world title.

Whereas boxing fans are quite excited about Fury joining the WWE, UFC followers aren't too impressed by the new Lesnar-Velasquez feud...

Hearn willing to dance for McGregor

With all the recent talk of Conor McGregor's return to UFC, could the Irishman instead be tempted to have another crack at boxing?

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn said he'd love to work with McGregor, who made his boxing debut in the loss against Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

McGregor responded to the praise with the tweet "Dance for me Eddie", then Hearn told IFL TV he would indeed dance for him.

Hearn and McGregor doing the cha-cha-cha - could it happen? Fans quite like the idea of the two working together…

Dana White wants to shake up boxing

Hearn making a move for McGregor may not go down too well with UFC boss Dana White, although White is focusing on his own plans to move into boxing - and he's looking to shake up the sport.

He told SiriusXM podcast that the "system and the model" of boxing is currently broken and that when he does make the move, under the promotional company Zuffa Boxing, he won't recognise the current governing bodies, the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF.

But some UFC fans don't think it will be all that easy for White …