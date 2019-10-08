World Women's Championship: Michaela Walsh and Ceire Smith lose at last-16 stage

Walsh bowed out to former European Youth champion Liudmila Vorontsova

Belfast featherweight and Cavan flyweight Ceire Smith have bowed out of the World Women's Championship in Siberia at the last-16 stage.

Walsh was adjudged to have lost on a 4-1 split decision verdict to Liudmila Vorontsova of Russia.

Smith was edged out 3-2 on the judges' scorecards by North Korea's number one seed Mi Choi Pang.

Dundalk lightweight Amy Broadhurst and Cork welter Christina Desmond are in action in the last 16 on Wednesday.

Michaela Walsh secured a landslide unanimous decision over Mali's Carmara Fatoumata on Saturday to seal her passage to the last 16 at the Women's World Championship in Siberia.

The Belfast featherweight was awarded the verdict by a margin of 30-25 on four of the judges' scorecards and by 30-26 by the fifth judge.

Walsh now meets Russia's Liudmila Vorontsova on Tuesday morning.

Vorontsova beat Germany's Ramona Graeef in her last-32 contest.

Walsh joins fellow Irish team members Ceire Smith, from Cavan, and Cork's Christina Desmond in making the last 16.

The brave but mostly outclassed Fatoumata took a standing count in the third from a right with Walsh, occasionally switching to southpaw, repeatedly finding the target with head and body shots and avoiding most of the incoming.