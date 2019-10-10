Women's World Boxing Championships: Price guaranteed to win medal for GB

From the section

Lauren Price won a gold medal for Wales at the Commonwealth Games held on the Gold Coast, Australia in 2018

Great Britain's Lauren Price is guaranteed a medal at the Women's World Championships after beating Iveta Lesinskyte in the quarter-finals.

The 25-year-old -75kg Welsh fighter will win at least a bronze after beating Lithuania's Lesinskyte via a unanimous decision.

Price, who won Commonwealth Games gold in 2018, had previously beaten India's Saweety Boora.

Price hopes to reach Sunday's final via the semi-finals on Saturday.

She became the first Welsh woman to secure a World Championships medal with bronze in 2018.

Wales' only other World Championships medallists are Kevin Evans, in 1999, and Andrew Selby, in 2011 and 2013.

Welsh welterweight Rosie Eccles went out of this year's championship, which is being held in Russia, to China's Yang Liu.