Scott Harrison: Former world featherweight champion to make comeback

Scott Harrison first became world champion in 2002

Former world featherweight champion Scott Harrison says he will make his comeback in November - more than six years after his last bout.

Harrison, 42, was released in July 2018 after serving four years for assault.

He was set to make his return last December against Tackie Annan, only for the entire show to be postponed.

However, he is now scheduled to fight on the undercard of Nigel Benn's bout with Sakio Bika on 23 November in Birmingham.

"It'll be an honour to fight in front of you all again," Harrison said on Twitter.

Last year, the Scot said he was aiming to win a third world title on his return to the sport after overcoming "a lot of very dark times" in jail.

Harrison became WBO featherweight champion in 2002, before losing, then regaining the belt the following year.