Women's World Boxing Championships: Lauren Price to fight for gold

Lauren Price
Lauren Price won the gold at the European Games in Minsk in June

Lauren Price will fight for the gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Russia after a comprehensive semi-final victory.

Wales' Price was a unanimous 5-0 winner over Khadija Mardi of Morocco in the 75kg middleweight category.

The 25-year-old will box Nouchka Fontijn of the Netherlands in the final in the city of Ulan-Ude.

But there were semi-final defeats for English pair Kariss Artingstall and Demie-Jade Resztan.

Price won the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, and she could become the first Welsh fighter to become a world champion to add to the bronze medal she won at this event last year.

Artingstall was beaten 4-1 in the featherweight division (57kg) by Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines while Resztan later lost to home boxer Ekaterina Paltceva by the same score at light-flyweight (48kg), although both are guaranteed a bronze medal.

