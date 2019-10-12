Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer expects fitness all-clear for 30 November bout

Carl Frampton's last bout ended in defeat at the hands of Josh Warrington last December

Carl Frampton expects to get the all-clear on Monday to begin sparring for his bout in Las Vegas on 30 November.

The Belfast fighter was forced out of a fight against Emmanuel Dominguez in Philadelphia in August after breaking his hand in a freak incident.

However, the former world champion says his hand now feels "absolutely fine".

"I'm seeing specialist Michael Eames on Monday and I'm pretty sure he's going to give me the all-clear," Frampton told BBC Sport NI.

Dogboe turns down Frampton bout

Frampton, 32, does not yet have a confirmed opponent for the 30 November contest after Ghanaian-born Londoner Isaac Dogboe eventually turned down the bout.

Dogboe, who used to spar with both Frampton and Conlan, lost his WBO super bantamweight title after being defeated by Emanuel Navarrete last December.

Navarrete then beat the 24-year-old in a rematch in May with a technical knockout and Dogboe hasn't fought since that defeat.

"He seemed to agree to the fight but when it came to signing on the dotted line, he decided against it," added Frampton, who has not fought since losing an IBF world featherweight title challenge against England's Josh Warrington last December.

The Nevada State Boxing Commission then rejected Puerto Rican Orlando del Valle as a possible opponent but Frampton says he should know who he will be facing "within literally a day or so".

"We are looking at an undefeated American although I can't give you the name yet. I'm looking at a fight which will be in between featherweight and super-featherweight.

"It's a catchweight so it gives me the option of going up to super-featherweight [for my next fight] if something becomes available or back down to featherweight."

Frampton says he would be happy to fight Oscar Valdez even though the Mexican does not currently hold a world title

Frampton would be 'happy' to face Valdez

Frampton insists that he wants to follow his 30 November bout with a world title shot.

WBO super-featherweight champion Jemel Herring, who like Frampton is a Top Rank fighter, looks a potential opponent but the Belfastman says he would fight any world champion in the featherweight and super-featherweight divisions.

Oscar Valdez, who recently vacated his WBO featherweight title after moving up in weight, is another attractive opponent option for Frampton.

"If I don't get a shot at a champion after my next fight, the Valdez fight is a big enough fight that I would be happy to take," added Frampton, who confirmed that he turned down an invitation to take part in the upcoming Celebrity X Factor TV talent competition.

"I'm still a serious boxer. I can't be doing singing competitions with people."