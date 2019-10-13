Women's World Boxing Championships: Lauren Price loses middleweight final

Boxer Lauren Price (right) aims a right hook at her opponent during a fight
Lauren Price won middleweight gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia

Wales' Lauren Price was beaten by Nouchka Fontijn in the middleweight final at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Russia.

Commonwealth Games champion Price lost on a split decision to the Dutch fighter in Ulan-Ude.

Three judges gave the fight to Fontijn (30-27, 30-27 and 29-28), while two had Price ahead 29-28.

Newport fighter Price takes silver after claiming bronze in the same event at last year's championships.

