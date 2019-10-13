Women's World Boxing Championships: Lauren Price loses middleweight final
-
- From the section Boxing
Wales' Lauren Price was beaten by Nouchka Fontijn in the middleweight final at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Russia.
Commonwealth Games champion Price lost on a split decision to the Dutch fighter in Ulan-Ude.
Three judges gave the fight to Fontijn (30-27, 30-27 and 29-28), while two had Price ahead 29-28.
Newport fighter Price takes silver after claiming bronze in the same event at last year's championships.