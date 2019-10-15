Michael Conlan: Belfast boxer to face Olympic rival Nikitin in New York

Vladimir Nikitin was controversially awarded victory by unanimous decision over Michael Conlan at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Michael Conlan will face Olympic foe Vladimir Nikitin in Madison Square Garden on 14 December.

Nikitin controversially beat the Belfast boxer in the quarter-finals at the Olympics in 2016, a result which denied Conlan a medal in Rio.

Their initial rematch was rescheduled to take place at Falls Park in August but was put on hold after the Russian withdrew with a torn bicep.

"I can't wait to set the record straight," said Conlan.

The fight will take place on the card headlined by Terence Crawford's WBO welterweight title defence against Teofimo Lopez.

Since turning professional, Conlan is undefeated in 12 bouts, with seven of his wins coming via knockout.

Nikitin has won all three of his professional bouts since leaving the amateur ranks in 2018.

Conlan, who beat Nikitin's replacement Diego Alberto Ruiz via TKO at Falls Park in his last bout, has been a regular in New York on the St. Patrick's Day bill at Madison Square Garden.

"Vladimir Nikitin and I have unfinished business from the 2016 Olympics," added 27-year-old Conlan.

"I'm beyond excited to fight for the sixth time in my favourite venue in the world, the Mecca of Boxing.

"The boxing fans in New York City have been incredibly supportive of my career, and I look forward to putting on another great show for them, as well as my Irish fans coming over for this massive holiday event."

"Conlan has been asking for Nikitin since the day he signed with Top Rank," said promoter Bob Arum.

"He finally gets his wish, and I know he wants to correct the tremendous injustice of the Rio Olympics."