Lauren Price: Boxer looking to Olympics in Tokyo after world gold

Media playback is not supported on this device

Welsh boxer Lauren Price says winning gold at the Women's World Boxing Championships was a "dream come true."

Price initially lost the final against the Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn in Russia on a split decision, but the result was overturned by appeal.

Price, 25, is the first Welsh boxer to win World Championship gold.

"You dream of becoming world champion and now there is only one more medal to get, it is all leading to being Olympic champion," she told BBC Radio Wales.

Already the Commonwealth and European champion, Price, who won bronze in the same event at last year's Championships, Price says her latest success fuels her belief that she can take gold in Japan in the 2020 Olympic Games.

"I've got the qualifiers in March in London, so it will be really good to get some home support," she added.

"I want to push forward to Tokyo. I am one of the favourites to win gold now."