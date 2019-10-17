Errol Spence Jr released from hospital after crash but charged with drink driving

Spence Jr holds two of the four welterweight world titles

Errol Spence Jr has been released from hospital but faces a charge of driving while intoxicated after he was injured in a high-speed crash in Dallas.

The American world welterweight champion, 29, was taken to hospital after flipping his Ferrari in the early hours of 10 October.

He has been charged with a class B misdemeanour, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 (£1,500) and up to 180 days in jail, Dallas police said.

Spence was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from his car after it veered over the centre of the road.

On Thursday, he posted on social media for the first time since his crash, commenting: "No broken bones, I'm a savage!!"

The accident came 12 days after the biggest win of his career, when he beat Shawn Porter to add the WBC world welterweight title to the IBF belt he took from Britain's Kell Brook in 2017.