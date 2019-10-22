12-Second Challenge: Boxers and BBC Sport readers showcase rapid punching
The 12-Second Challenge has been laid down to professional fighters, trainers and readers of the BBC Sport website.
It is quite simple, rather than needing 12 rounds, you hit a punch bag as many times as you can in 12 seconds.
And as our boxing analyst Steve Bunce says, "none of this tippy, tappy stuff, proper punches."
You can see all the attempts by boxers below and scroll down to find video edits of the efforts you have sent in. If you want to have a go and become part of a BBC Sport edit, send your video to #bbcboxing.
Boxing stars take the challenge
Frampton moves top of the leaderboard...
Warrington shows off Vegas quality...
From the GB camp to Los Angeles...
Gallagher's Gym with some 12-second hitting...
Your attempts sent to #bbcboxing
From Nigeria to the bag in the garage...
Punching in the living room...