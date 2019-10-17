Eric Molina: Boxer's ban extended for unauthorised sparring session

Molina was stopped in the third round by Joshua as the Briton defended his IBF heavyweight title in December 2016

American boxer Eric Molina has been given an additional one-month ban for breaching the terms of his two-year suspension for failing a doping test.

The 36-year-old was banned in October 2017 after testing positive for a banned substance following his heavyweight fight with Anthony Joshua.

During his ban he had six sparring sessions with Joseph Parker, breaching UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) rules.

It means Molina cannot now return to boxing until midnight on 27 November.

Anti-doping rules state that a banned athlete "may not participate in any capacity or assist any athlete participating in any capacity," during the period of their suspension.

Ukad says it obtained information showing that Molina sparred with Parker in preparation for the New Zealander's fight against Dillian Whyte on 28 July 2018.

Ukad's chief executive, Nicole Sapstead, said: "Anyone issued with a ban from sport following an anti-doping rule violation, whether that be an athlete or athlete support person, has a responsibility to ensure they do not breach the terms of that suspension.

"This is not the first time we've seen a breach in recent months and anyone found to have breached the terms of their ban risks being suspended from sport for a prolonged period of time."

Molina tested positive for prohibited substance dexamethasone following his third-round stoppage by Joshua in Manchester in December 2016.

Dexamethasone is not a performance-enhancing drug but is used to treat conditions including asthma and cancer. It is prohibited during competition because it can give endurance athletes an unfair advantage, especially at altitude.

Molina did not deny taking the substance or contest the anti-doping rule violation, but did question the length of the ban.

Ukad said at the time of issuing the original ban that Molina's actions were not intentional and that he "did not look to cheat".