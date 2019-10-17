Scott Harrison keen on Glasgow bout after pulling out of comeback fight

Harrison regained the world featherweight belt in 2003

Scott Harrison has pulled out of his comeback fight, citing "unprofessional" behaviour from Nigel Benn's team.

The Scot, 42, released from jail in July 2018 after serving four years for assault, was due to return on the undercard of Benn's bout with Sakio Bika on 23 November in Birmingham.

It was to be the ex-world featherweight champion's first fight in six years.

But Harrison announced his withdrawal on Twitter and is now eyeing "a possible December fight in Glasgow."

Harrison was previously set for a comeback against Tackie Annan in Glasgow last December, only for the show to be postponed.

The Glasgow fighter won the WBO featherweight belt in 2002 and regained it the following year in a rematch with Mexico's Manuel Medina.