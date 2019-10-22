Oscar De La Hoya: Former boxer faces sexual assault claims

Former world champion De La Hoya founded Golden Boy Promotions in 2002

Former six-weight world champion Oscar De La Hoya has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2017.

Court documents seen by BBC Sport state that De La Hoya, 46, faces complaints for sexual assault and battery, gender violence, negligence and the infliction of extreme emotional distress.

The woman behind the allegations was 29 at the time and was in a "consensual sexual relationship" with De La Hoya.

De La Hoya's spokesman said the allegations were "completely false".

The complaint has been made to a civil court and the unnamed woman is seeking damages from De La Hoya.

A statement from De La Hoya's company Golden Boy Promotions said the filed lawsuit was "frivolous".

"Oscar is a very successful businessman, running one of the country's leading sports and entertainment companies - thus a prime target," the statement read.

"We vehemently deny these allegations and look forward to vigorously defending Oscar's good name and reputation."

Documents filed to the Superior Court of the State of California say Mexican-American De La Hoya invited his accuser to his Pasadena home.

The claim states the woman "believed they would engage in consensual sex" but his behaviour was "forceful" when she refused a sexual act.

The court documents claim his behaviour was "extreme, outrageous, and beyond all bounds of decency" and the woman "has suffered and continues to suffer constant and daily symptoms of depression, anxiety, and related symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder."

De La Hoya held world titles across weight categories from 1994 to 2007 before announcing his retirement in 2009.

He founded promotional outfit Golden Boy Promotions in 2002 and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2014.