David Chisora v David Price: Chisora apologises for saying he will 'kill' opponent

Chisora (left) has 31 wins from 40 contests

British boxer Dereck Chisora has apologised for saying he is "going to kill" opponent David Price.

The comments came just eight days after American Patrick Day died aged 27 after suffering a brain injury in a fight.

Chisora, 35, said "I am going to murder this guy I swear down" at Thursday's news conference before the heavyweight fight on Saturday at the O2 Arena.

But afterwards, Chisora told BBC Sport: "I apologise for saying that. That was not my intention."

He added: "David is my boy, it's nothing like that. It just rolled off my tongue."

Day was put into a coma after he was knocked out in the 10th round of his super welterweight bout in Chicago against Charles Conwell on 12 October and died four days later.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who was sat with Chisora at Thursday's news conference, broke down in tears last week when paying tribute to Day.

Saturday's bout will form part of the undercard to the world title fight between super-lightweights Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis, which is the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

Price stepped in when former world champion Joseph Parker withdrew following an illness he believes stemmed from a spider bite.

When discussing the fight, Chisora mimicked a sheep and said "that is a sheep going to the slaughterhouse and I am going to kill this guy".

He added: "I am going to murder this guy I swear down.

"I don't need to sell anything - you're not in my league. I am going to deck you down, you don't understand."

In response, Price, 36, said: "I know Dereck needs this to get himself up for this fight. That's sound. Because the last thing Dereck needs is to be shaking my hand.

"We do like each other and it's fine, but this is business, 100%."