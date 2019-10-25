Quiz: Can you guess these Scottish boxing world champions?

Regis Prograis v Josh Taylor: World Boxing Super Series final Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 26 October Coverage: Full live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Josh Taylor defends his IBF super-lightweight world title for the first time on Saturday against Regis Prograis at London's O2 Arena.

A former Scottish world champion - Ricky Burns - will feature on the undercard. But how is your knowledge of the Scots to have held world belts?