Tyson Fury expects farewell fight in 2020 after WWE and Deontay Wilder fixtures

Fury and Strowman face off as WWE fight confirmed

Tyson Fury envisages a "farewell fight" in 2020 and says he is "long in the tooth" for boxing at the age of 31.

Fury, who makes his WWE wrestling debut on 31 October, hopes to return to boxing to fight WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in February.

"Hopefully I have three fights next year, Wilder in February, Wilder in June and then maybe a farewell fight in December," Fury told BBC Sport.

"Boxing's a young man's game. I don't want to be in longer than I need to."

"I am 31, getting long in the tooth for the sport. There are young men coming up and father time catches up with everyone.

"I have five kids at home and a wife, and I think it would be nice to spend a bit of time with those people after the sacrifices I have made my whole life."

'Batter me if you can'

Fury scored a points win despite being badly cut against Otto Wallin in September

Fury's move into WWE - he will face Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday - prompted rival boxing promoter Eddie Hearn to suggest the former unified heavyweight champion of the world was considering "packing up boxing".

Fury, though, says his venture into sports entertainment came as a means to "keep active" - he was told he couldn't train for 100 days after sustaining a cut in his bout against Otto Wallin in September.

His own promoter Frank Warren warned him against working with the organisation and risking injury.

But Fury says he had no doubts over the move and, having taken a phone call proposing a deal with WWE, insisted on a proper bout and flew to LA to meet representatives the next morning.

Asked if he told the WWE officials that certain moves are off limits in order to safeguard the cut above his right eye, Fury replied: "I haven't said anything,

"No holds barred, do what you want to me, batter me if you can.

"I've been learning a suplex, flips off the ropes, really tough, demanding stuff.

"I'm going to come out circling, feint him a couple of times. Strowman is a giant of a man. I have speed on my side, athleticism, I am taller, better looking - but he can grab me in a bear hug and smash me to the floor.

"It will be a good fight. Everyone will be surprised as I have something up my sleeve."

'I need six weeks for Wilder prep'

Fury and Wilder fought to a draw in Los Angeles in December 2018

Fury drew an enthralling bout with Wilder in December and the pair are set to rematch on 22 February if the American beats Luis Ortiz later this month.

Some voices in boxing think the February date is ambitious as Wilder will have little time to recuperate from facing Ortiz before he enters a training camp to meet Fury.

Briton Fury believes his own calendar looks good despite his forthcoming WWE commitment in Saudi Arabia, and he insists the cut that required 47 stitches will not hamper any training for his Wilder bout.

"I only do boxing and sparring in camp anyway," said Fury, who lost around 10st before ending a 30-month spell away from boxing in June 2018.

"I will have a six-week camp. I am already on weight, already fit, so will work on some boxing and sparring and we are in.

"It's not always been that way. Usually I come out of a fight, put six stone on, have a mountain to climb, sap all my energy in the gym, and it would be so taxing I wouldn't want to go back.

"Now I am the same weight today as when I fought Tom Schwarz in June. I watch what I eat now and train every day, only Sundays off. So I go in now fit, ready to fight. Then it will be three weeks of boxing and three sparring, that's it."