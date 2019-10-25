Ryan Burnett: Former unified world bantamweight champion announces retirement

Burnett became a unified bantamweight champion after beating Zhanat Zhakiyanov in October 2017

Ryan Burnett has announced his retirement from professional boxing following 'injuries sustained during competition and in training'.

Burnett, 27, a former unified bantamweight world champion, last fought in May when he beat Jelbirt Gomera at the Ulster Hall.

"Although my retirement is forced through injuries, I carry a heart full of satisfaction and gratitude," said Burnett.

Burnett retires with a 20-1 pro record.

"I have achieved my childhood dream and secured my future heath, which is something no amount of money or titles can provide," added the Belfast fighter.

Burnett won Youth Olympic gold as an amateur in 2010 before turning professional in 2012.

After winning his first 10 fights, the north Belfast man claimed the vacant WBO European bantamweight title after a TKO victory over Robert Kanalas in Manchester.

Lower back pain forced Burnett to retire against Nonito Donaire in November 2018

Having backed that up with six straight wins, which saw him clinch the vacant British and WBC International bantamweight belts, he secured the biggest victory of his career when he defeated Lee Haskins to take the IBF bantamweight title in June 2017.

Four months later, he unified it with a unanimous decision win over Zhanat Zhakiyanov.

Having retained his unified title against Yonfrez Parejo, Burnett suffered the first loss of his career when lower back pain forced him to retire after four rounds against Nonito Donaire at the World Boxing Super Series in Glasgow.

He ends his career having secured a TKO win over Gomera at the Ulster Hall in May.