Josh Taylor: Edinburgh 'machine' is Scotland's best-ever fighter - Lee McGregor

Lee McGregor (left) and Josh Taylor are training partners and friends

Josh Taylor v Regis Prograis: World Boxing Super Series final Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 26 October Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and full live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Josh Taylor is the best Scottish boxer of all time, according to Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor.

IBF light-welterweight champion Taylor faces undefeated American Regis Prograis on Saturday in London.

The 28-year-old can claim Prograis' WBA belt and the World Super Series trophy, and training partner McGregor says Taylor is his role model.

"I've seen the work he puts in, so please believe me when I say that boy is a machine," he told BBC Scotland.

"Back in the day I never really had an inspiration. But recently I've got to say my inspiration and my favourite fighter is Josh Taylor. To see him succeed is absolutely amazing.

"There have been lots of Scottish greats, but I only had my first fight in 2012, so if you are asking me personally [who the best Scottish boxer of all time is] I would say Josh Taylor."