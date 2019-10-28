Katie Taylor: Irish boxer says 'the best is yet to come' ahead of Linardatou headline bout

Taylor will attempt to become a two-weight world champion when she takes on Christina Linardatou in Manchester on Saturday

Katie Taylor claims the 'best is yet to come' ahead of her bid to become a two-weight world champion.

Unified world lightweight champion Taylor will take on Christina Linardatou, the Greek WBO super lightweight holder, in Saturday night's headline bout in Manchester.

"People haven't seen the best of me," Taylor told Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"I want to be the best that I can be and the best female boxer of all time."

The 2012 Olympic gold medallist added: "It's been a fantastic journey so far, it's definitely exceeded my expectations, but the best thing about it is that the best is yet to come.

Having beaten Belgium's Delfine Persoon to unify all four world lightweight titles at Madison Square Garden in June, Saturday sees Taylor move up to 140 pounds to challenge Linardatou.

Taylor, 33, will top the bill ahead of hometown fighter Anthony Crolla, who will be competing in his farewell fight, and says she's been dreaming of this chance since she was 'a young kid'.

"I just can't wait to get into the arena on Saturday night," said the Bray native.

"I'm definitely living the life of my dreams right now."

Taylor secured a narrow points win over Persoon at Madison Square Garden

Taylor also paid tribute to her team, who have helped prepare the five-time World Championship gold medallist for the next step in her professional career.

"I feel like I'm working with one of the best coaches in the world right now in Ross Enamait," said Taylor.

"The work he's put in with me over the last few months, that's confidence in itself. Trust and confidence in the coach is absolutely everything I think.

"I have a very small team, but it's definitely a solid team. They do absolutely everything for me. This week, I only have to focus on the fight itself.

"It's so important to surround yourself with the right people, especially in this sport, because boxing can be a dark world at times."

You can listen to the full Katie Taylor interview on Sportsound Extra Time on BBC Sounds here