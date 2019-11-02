Joe Ham loses to Qais Ashfaq in WBA Continental super-bantamweight title fight

Joe Ham lost his WBA Continental super-bantamweight title fight with Qais Ashfaq in Manchester after the bout was stopped following a clash of heads.

Scotland's Ham, 28, was cut in the collision and suffered his second loss in 16 contests after the referee deemed him unfit to continue.

Ashfaq - who beat Ham in the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games quarter-finals - extended his pro record to eight wins from eight with the decision.

It is the Englishman's first title.

