Fight Talk: What is next for Canelo, boxing bids farewell to Crolla

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please go here to see this story in full.

Here's our round-up of this week's boxing and MMA chat from across social media.

What's next for Canelo?

There is little doubt among some that Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez could one day be regarded as one of the top 10 pound-for-pound fighters of all time.

On Saturday night, he crushed Sergey 'Krusher' Kovalev in Las Vegas with a brutal 10th-round knockout to win the WBO light-heavyweight world title.

The Mexican has now won world titles in four weight divisions. At just 29, his achievements inside the ring are astonishing…

Many fans felt Russian Kovalev was winning the fight ahead of the late stoppage, although the scorecards told a different story, with two of the judges having Canelo up and the other scoring it a draw…

And that got people talking…

So what is next for Canelo?

Well a trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin is being mooted, but there could also be a blockbuster scrap with one of two British superstars: WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders or WBA belt-holder Callum Smith (providing they both win their upcoming bouts) …

Boxing bids farewell to Crolla

After 13 years as a professional, Manchester's Anthony Crolla waved goodbye to the sport win a win over Frank Urquiaga at Manchester Arena.

It was an emotional night for 'Million Dollar Crolla', although many felt he was fortunate to walk away with the decision…

But regardless of the decision, Crolla can look back at an incredible career. And, as expected for a bloke who is often referred to as 'the nicest man in the sport', the boxing world spoke up to acknowledge his achievements…

Masvidal has options after Diaz win

In the most anticipated UFC fight of the year, Jorge Masvidal was handed the newly-created BMF belt by wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson after beating Nate Diaz in Madison Square Garden.

The fight was controversially stopped by the doctor at the start of the fourth round after an injury to Diaz. Masvidal offered an immediate rematch but UFC president Dana White isn't so keen, saying "it doesn't interest" him.

Masvidal has options; some want the rematch, others think he deserves a welterweight world title shot against the Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington winner, while others wouldn't mind seeing a fight against Irishman Conor McGregor - mainly just for the build-up…

Emotional Till wins new fans

Also in New York on Saturday, Liverpool's UFC middleweight contender Darren Till got back to winning ways with a decision win over middleweight Kelvin Gastelum.

After back-to-back losses, Till won himself some new fans not just from his performance, but from the emotional and brutally honest post-fight interview where he admitted that he was "scared to go out" into the Octogan and even considered faking an injury...

The most outrageous suit in boxing?

Juan Manuel Marquez and Manny Pacquiao share one of the greatest ever boxing rivalries. And seven years on from Marquez's knockout win (the fourth time they faced each other), the Mexican couldn't help but have a little dig at his former foe…

Although, Marquez's clobber is a little more understated than this boxing-themed suit Tyson Fury has been rocking lately…