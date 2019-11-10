KSI v Logan Paul 2: KSI wins on split decision in Youtuber's contest

KSI, left, and Logan Paul have over 40 million subscribers to their YouTube channels

The biggest event in internet history? Possibly. Pure entertainment? Definitely.

In front of a global audience of millions, the YouTube boxing grudge match between Britain's KSI and his American rival Logan Paul on Saturday produced, perhaps surprisingly for some, a superb sporting spectacle in Los Angeles on Saturday.

KSI won on a split decision in a tear-up that was dripping in controversy after Paul was deducted two points for hitting his opponent on his way down.

Here's how the entertaining - and sometimes surreal - night unfolded in LA.

KSI edges it

First, the fight. Fury-Wilder it wasn't, but it was an entertaining from the first bell to the last.

KSI deserved to win. He was the better fighter for the first four rounds as he continually threw booming rights which rocked the taller, rangier Paul onto the back foot.

It was one-way traffic until Paul snuck through KSI's defences with an uppercut and then, with his opponent on his way to the canvas, landed another blow which took the wind from the Brit's sails.

The frenetic pace continued for the full six rounds, with KSI - whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji - winning 57-54, 56-55, 55-56 on the judges' scorecards.

