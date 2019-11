Andrew Selby's win over Adam Yahaya takes the flyweight's record to 11-0

Welshman Andrew Selby has relinquished his British flyweight title.

The 30-year-old won the belt with a points victory over Louis Norman in Cardiff in May 2016, but never defended it.

Selby had been ordered to face Sheffield's Kyle Yousaf before February 2020.

Yousaf will instead take on Glasgow's Ross Murray for the British title with a date and venue yet to be confirmed by the British Boxing Board of Control.