Lee McGregor beats fellow Scot Kash Farooq on split decision

McGregor (left) got the verdict on a split decision

Scotland's Lee McGregor edged out compatriot Kash Farooq on a controversial split decision to add the British bantamweight title to his Commonwealth belt.

With two judges scoring the fight 114-113 in favour of each boxer, the third proved decisive with McGregor taking it 115-112 after an engrossing battle at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

Farooq looked to have done enough in his home city after landing the cleaner hits, with the verdict greeted with shock by many in the capacity crowd.

