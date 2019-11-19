Dillian Whyte: Heavyweight announces return to ring next month

Dillian Whyte (right) last fought in July when he beat Oscar Rivas

Dillian Whyte says his next fight will take place on 7 December, with a "strong possibility" of being on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's rematch against Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia.

Heavyweight Whyte last fought in July, when he beat Oscar Rivas on points.

Whyte, 31, tested positive for a banned substance before the bout but was cleared to take part, while the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) told BBC Sport he is "not suspended".

No opponent has yet been named.

Asked whether Whyte could appear on the Joshua-Ruiz undercard, promoter Eddie Hearn said on the iFL TV podcast last week: "It has gone from a possibility to a strong possibility.

"We are seeing whether we can make it happen but there is a very good chance it will be on that card."

Whyte passed all tests with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) in the build-up and aftermath of his bout with Colombia's Rivas, but gave an adverse test with UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) in the run up to his win on 20 July.

He was notified of the test result on 17 July but cleared to fight by an independent panel on the day of the bout.

On 30 July, the WBC provisionally suspended Whyte's status as the organisation's interim world heavyweight champion and mandatory challenger to Deontay Wilder.

The BBBofC added that there were "ongoing procedures" but made it clear Whyte was not suspended, while Ukad said it could not comment on ongoing investigations.