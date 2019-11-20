Ryan Martin: American banned for four years for failed drugs test

From the section

Martin (right) failed a drugs test following his defeat to Taylor in November 2018

American Ryan Martin has been suspended for four years over a failed drugs test following a bout against Scotland's Josh Taylor in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old tested positive for metabolites of testosterone after the fight on 3 November, 2018.

UK Anti-Doping said Martin's suspension begins from the date of that fight. Martin claimed the banned substance had been contained within a supplement.

Taylor won the super-lightweight fight, Martin's first loss in 23 bouts.

Last month Taylor secured the IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine world super-lightweight titles with victory over Regis Prograis in London.