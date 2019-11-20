Michael Conlan moved up to number one contender for WBO featherweight title

Conlan secured his 12th straight professional win when he beat Diego Alberto Ruiz in Belfast in the summer

Michael Conlan has moved closer to a world title fight after becoming number one contender for Shakur Stevenson's WBO featherweight belt.

Belfast man Conlan moves up from third in the previous WBO ratings which were listed before Stevenson clinched the belt by outpointing Joet Gonzalez.

Conlan has won all his 12 professional fights and beat Diego Alberto Ruiz in his last bout in August.

He will face Russian Vladimir Nikitin in New York on 14 December.

Nikitin, 29, controversially beat the Belfast boxer in the quarter-finals at the Olympics in 2016, a result which denied Conlan a medal in Rio.

The Russian was originally supposed to face Conlan in Belfast last summer but had to be replaced by Ruiz after sustaining a bicep injury.

Conlan, who won an Olympic bronze medal London 2012, quit the amateur ranks after his Rio disappointment.

The 14 December bout will take place at Madison Square Garden.