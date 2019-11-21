Paddy Barnes: Two-time Olympic bronze medallist calls time on professional career

Paddy Barnes lost for the third time in his professional career against Jay Harris in October

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Paddy Barnes has retired from boxing after suffering three defeats in the last four fights of his professional career.

The 32-year-old fought nine times during three years as a professional.

In a distinguished amateur career the Belfast boxer represented Ireland at three Olympic Games, winning medals at light-flyweight in Beijing and London.

Barnes won gold medals while competing for Northern Ireland at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games.

He represented Ireland at the 2018, 2012 and 2016 Olympics and carried the Irish flag at the Rio Games three years ago.

Barnes admitted he was considering his future after being outclassed by Jay Harris in a flyweight bout at the Ulster Hall on 11 October.

Welshman Harris stopped Barnes in the fourth round after dropping him with a body shot for the second time.

Boxing 'has been my life'

"After taking some time I've come to a decision to retire," said Barnes in a statement issued on his Instagram account on Thursday night.

"I've had a great career and achieved so much. I have loved every minute of boxing, it has been my life for the past 21 years.

"I achieved my dream of becoming an Olympian and getting to carry the Irish flag at the Olympic Games opening ceremony. Those moments were the proudest of my career."

Barnes suffered a first professional defeat to Cristofer Rosales in a WBC world flyweight title contest at Windsor Park in August 2018.

Seven months later he was beaten by Oscar Mojica at Madison Square Garden.

"Professional boxing was never a dream of mine but I tried and threw myself into the deep end straight away," added Barnes.

"It didn't work out but I wouldn't have it any other way."