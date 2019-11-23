Irish Elite Championships: Walsh siblings and Jude Gallagher star in Dublin

Tyrone's Jude Gallagher is a European and World bronze medallist at youth level

Antrim siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh claimed welterweight and featherweight titles at the Irish Elite Championships in Dublin.

Michaela came out on top against Emma Agnew while younger brother Aidan saw off the challenge of Callum Walsh.

Jude Gallagher's stock continues to rise as the Tyrone youngster beat Regan Buckley on a unanimous decision.

Kildare lightweight Brandon McCarthy won his 15th Irish title on points against Belfast's Barry McReynolds.

European silver medallist Michaela defended her featherweight title in dominant fashion as she stopped Dealgan's Agnew in the second round at the National Stadium.

Meanwhile, Aidan looked in control as he beat Cork fighter Walsh on a unanimous decision.

18-year-old flyweight Gallagher landed his first Irish Elite title at his maiden attempt against Buckley and controlled the final two rounds to take a convincing win.

Meanwhile, Sean Mari and Evelyn Igharo won the first two belts on offer on split decisions while Dean Clancy claimed the featherweight title off Patryk Adamus.

Daina Moorehouse, Nell Fox, Emmet Brennan and Christina Desmond all won while Ceire Smith landed her 7th Elite belt on a unanimous decision over Niamh Earley.