Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer could fight for world title in home city in 2020

Carl Frampton will make his return 11 months after losing to Josh Warrington in Manchester

Carl Frampton could fight in Belfast again next year as he bids to become a three-weight world champion.

The former super-bantomweight and featherweight champion returns to the ring on Saturday against Tyler McCreary in a bout made at 128lb in Las Vegas.

If he beats the American, he revealed his next fight could be against WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring in his home city next spring.

"It makes sense," said Frampton of a world title fight against Herring.

"It looks like it is going to happen. There are no contracts signed or anything, but Bob Arum [Frampton's US promoter] has mentioned it to me and Jamel Herring is making the right noises about it.

"The fight against McCreary is at 128 because it gives me the chance to go up or down [in weight]. If a title appears at featherweight I'm happy to step in, but I would like the chance to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion and fight Jamel Herring."

Warrington beat Frampton on a points decision in December 2018 to retain the IBF featherweight world title

'We could sell out Windsor Park'

Speaking on Sportsound Extra Time from his US training camp, the Tigers Bay man said the possibility of the fight being in Belfast surprised him.

Frampton fulfilled a lifetime ambition when he fought at Belfast's Windsor Park in August 2018, defeating Australian Luke Jackson, and a return to the national football stadium could be a possibility.

"It came out of the blue, Bob Arum just said he would like to do it in Belfast," the 32-year-old explained.

"It was great to hear. There was talk of fighting in New York on St Patrick's Day which would have been ideal as well, but to get the chance to become a three-weight world champion in your own backyard is unreal.

"When you think about it, it makes sense. If we did it in the spring we could sell Windsor Park out."

One defeat away from retirement

Before any potential match-up with Herring, Frampton must first beat the undefeated McCreary in what will be his first fight in 11 months since losing to Josh Warrington in Manchester just before Christmas last year.

The Belfast fighter admitted that a defeat against the 26-year-old could lead to his retirement from the sport.

"No, it's not," Frampton said when asked if it was too simplistic to say that he could quit after his next loss.

"If I lose to Tyler McCreary I would probably be five fights away from a world title shot, but I'm not thinking about that.

"I feel that I will not just beat him, but will beat him in style. I feel that I am going to knock him out."