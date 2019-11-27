Callum Smith: 'Victory over John Ryder was right call but it is tough to improve scoring'

Callum Smith defended his world title for the second time against Ryder

World champion Callum Smith says he struggles to see a way judging can be improved after his world title defence against John Ryder.

Smith defended his WBA world super-middleweight belt on Saturday, winning 116-112 116-112 117-111 on the cards.

Ryder's trainer Tony Sims said the scoring was "ridiculous", while 5 Live's Mike Costello and Steve Bunce scored the contest a draw.

"I watched it back to confirm what I thought - right decision," said Smith.

Liverpool's Smith, 29, showed the effects of a tough battle as he spoke to BBC Sport, sporting stitches above his eye and a swollen hand which will be examined.

In the aftermath of his win, tensions ran high at Liverpool's M&S Arena, with Eddie Hearn quizzed inside Ryder's changing room by former world champion Darren Barker, who told the promoter "every single person" on Twitter believed Smith had lost.

Hearn said the scoring - which effectively judged Smith had won eight rounds to four on two cards and nine rounds to three on the other - was "very poor".

Asked if he was deflated by the reaction to his 27th win from 27 fights, Smith told BBC Sport: "A little bit. It's just criticism, no-one likes criticism. I made sure I watched it the next day.

"It was my own fault for letting it be close but I thought the decision was right. I have my own goals, standards and have my own pressure. If I didn't think I had won, it would eat away at me."

Who would want to judge?

Smith wants scoring in boxing to improve but feels doing so is hard to achieve

Scoring in boxing is often hotly debated. In 2017 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin shared a controversial draw, as did Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder last December.

A fighter may land more punches on an opponent but be on the receiving end of a smaller number of more powerful blows - creating uncertainty on whether quantity or quality decides the outcome of the round.

Judges are also asked to consider a boxer's defence and which fighter is the aggressor.

Asked how scoring can be improved, Smith said: "I just don't know what you can do. You could get younger judges or maybe ex-boxers to judge.

"Even with ex-fighters as judges, it doesn't mean they can score a fight, you'd still end up with debate and opinion.

"There's no praise for scoring a fight right, just criticism for one you get wrong.

"We do need maybe younger or more experienced judges but where you can get them I don't know.

"It's like in football, who would want to be a football referee? You'd just get criticism all the time.

"In boxing it's always an opinion. For as long as it's a sport of opinion you can't prove anyone is cheating.

"There's no VAR you can bring in, it's not that kind of sport. There have been many bad decisions. Will it ever change? I don't think so."

Know the score?

Hearn was also at a loss to find ways to progress judging in the sport after Saturday's bout and pointed to open scoring - where scores are made public during a fight - as one possible step forward.

"The WBC do it, with scorecards after four rounds, after eight and then after 12," said Smith. "Some like it, some don't. Just because they are announcing the scores it doesn't mean they will change.

"Some fights would be like in amateur boxing where fighters have an early lead, their style would change and they can then run away and stay on their feet, which isn't exciting for the fans.

"Bad decisions have been happening for years, amateur and pro. I wish they could sort scoring out, I just don't know if there's a way you can."

Can tech gather punching power and numbers?

One way of removing the opinion involved in judging Smith references would be the use of technology.

In September, a world title bout between Britain's Charlie Edwards and Julio Martinez was ruled a no contest after video replays showed the Mexican landing an illegal punch.

But isolated incidents are likely to be easier to investigate in comparison to the frenetic blow-by-blow nature of scoring a round.

The use of punch statistics gathered ringside are championed in some quarters and dismissed in others.

In 2017, a British company detailed technology they hoped could one day be used in gloves that would offer data on the number and strength of punches a fighter lands.

"Maybe that will come but if I land 10 scoring jabs in a round and then you hit me with five big power shots, who wins the round?" adds Smith. "I'd have landed more but yours were more telling.

"Some judges like aggression, some like back-foot boxing. If everyone scored fights on aggression, Floyd Mayweather would not have had the career he had.

"It comes down to what a judge likes, an opinion again. No one likes bad scoring. Most sports have a way around issues where as in boxing I don't think there is.

"I was robbed of being a 2012 Olympian on a bad decision. I've been there. But you never enter the ring thinking you will be robbed. You think it will never happen to you."

'That was too close for comfort'

Smith expects to have a scan on his injured hand on Wednesday and has been linked with fights against big names including Alvarez, Golovkin and Britain's Billy Joe Saunders.

His team has dismissed the prospect of a rematch with Ryder as he now hopes to secure such glamour fights or contests against the other belt holders in the 168lb super-middleweight division.

"I think the weekend confirmed to me and others that I need big fights, that fear factor," he added. "If I turn up like I did on the weekend, the other champions beat me.

"Letting this be as close as it was is a kick up the backside that nothing is ever straight forward. When I have underperformed I have been fortunate to get the win in my career. That was too lose for comfort."