WBC super featherweight: Andres Gutierrez out of Oscar Valdez bout in Las Vegas

Andres Gutierrez, pictured here before a planned meeting against Carl Frampton in 2017 which was cancelled when the Mexican got injured, has won 38 of his 41 bouts

Andres Gutierrez has been pulled out of Saturday's WBC super-featherweight world title eliminator against fellow Mexican Oscar Valdez after weighing in 11 pounds over the limit.

Gutierrez, who weighed 141 pounds, has been replaced by American Adam Lopez.

"This is absolutely a clear indication of a dangerous tactic by Gutierrez to cut weight," said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

"This case will be fully investigated to its fullest consequences."

Valdez, 28, labelled Gutierrez "unprofessional", adding: "I trained hard for three months making the sacrifices, and I am very upset with him."

Former featherweight world champion Valdez's bout is the main event on a Las Vegas bill also featuring Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton.

Frampton, 32, faces unbeaten American Tyler McCreary in his first bout since losing an IBF world featherweight title challenge against England's Josh Warrington last December.