Fight Talk: Will Anthony Joshua win rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr?

Here's our round-up of this week's boxing and mixed martial arts chat from across social media.

Will Joshua win Ruiz Jr rematch?

Come Sunday morning, Britain could have a unified world heavyweight champion again. But has Anthony Joshua found his bogey man in the form of Andy Ruiz Jr?

We're just days away from the most important week of Joshua's career to date - and a significant fight in the future of heavyweight boxing.

Back in June, 'AJ' lost the WBA, WBO and IBF titles - and his undefeated record - in a shock defeat by Ruiz Jr in New York.

The rematch takes place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Joshua says he knows what to do this time…

And it's safe to say Ruiz Jr is no longer everyone's underdog…

But don't forget Joshua won a world title in just his 16th professional fight and has stopped 21 opponents in his 22 wins. Not everyone is writing him off…

'I'll fight until I'm 50'

The two men sitting at the top of Ring Magazine's heavyweight rankings don't fancy Joshua's chances.

WBC world champion Deontay Wilder told Sky Sports Ruiz Jr will "win easily".

And former world champion Tyson Fury went one step further, saying 'AJ' will not only lose but could then retire.

"If he gets knocked out twice in a row, I can't see him continuing," Fury told the True Geordie Podcast.

Sitting opposite Ruiz Jr in Sky Sports' Gloves Are Off preview, Joshua responded to those calling for his retirement, saying: "You didn't tell me to get in the gym so who are you to tell me to get out of the gym?

"I'll fight until I'm 50. I fight because I love the game."

Is Frampton back to his best?

After 11 months out of the ring, Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton had his hand raised under the Las Vegas lights on Saturday.

Frampton beat American Tyler McCreary by unanimous decision to recover from his loss to IBF featherweight world champion Josh Warrington in December last year.

Filipino fighter Nonito Donaire - who Frampton beat in April 2018 - and wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista were impressed with the performance…

Others who watched the bout agreed…

Next up for Frampton? It looks like a shot at WBO super-featherweight world champion Jamel Herring could be on the cards. A win for Frampton and he'd become Ireland's first three-weight world champion.

The American is even willing to travel to Belfast…

And there's obviously great respect between both men...

The return of Conor McGregor

It was a week of contract signings in the UFC.

Firstly, president Dana White confirmed Conor McGregor has signed to fight Donald Cerrone on January 18 in Las Vegas.

The Irishman returns to the octagon for the first time since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

Love him or hate him, most UFC fans are glad to see him back…

Fifth time lucky for Ferguson-Nurmagomedov?

It was also announced that Tony Ferguson would challenge Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title in New York on 18 April.

But this fight has been scheduled four times already since 2015; both fighters have each pulled out twice before.

Some fans are sceptical that it will be fifth time lucky…