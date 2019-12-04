Marco McCullough: Belfast fighter retires from boxing

McCullough won 22 of his 26 professional fights

Belfast's Marco McCullough has retired from boxing after 26 professional fights.

Injury forced McCullough, 30, to withdraw from his scheduled bout with Viorel Simion at the Ulster Hall in October.

"I haven't taken this decision lightly," said the former inter-continental and European champion in a statement on Twitter.

"But the risk to my health just isn't worth it."

McCullough claimed the IBF European super-featherweight belt in his last bout in May, with a stunning knockout of Declan Geraghty in Belfast.

"I have to think of my longevity and put my family first for once," continued McCullough.

"Although I feel I haven't fulfilled my full potential in achieving my dream of becoming world champ, I'm going out on a high and I've been a part of some excellent fights and picked up a few belts along the way."

