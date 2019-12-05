Dennis Hogan: Australian-based Irishman to fight for world title in New York

Dennis Hogan (left) was beaten on a controversial decision in a WBO super-welterweight challenge against Mexico's Jaime Munguia in April

Irishman Dennis Hogan believes he will fulfil his "destiny" by dethroning WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo on Saturday in New York.

Australian-based Hogan, 34, has a low profile in Ireland despite coming close to landing a world title back in April.

The Kildare native lost a WBO super-welterweight title challenge against Jaime Munguia in Mexico but says he will right that this weekend.

"I can't wait to go out there and make my dreams come true," said Hogan.

Speaking at a pre-fight news conference for Saturday's Barclays Center bout, Hogan added: "I've got to a whole new level in terms of what I could accomplish and achieve in terms of training hard and smart. I've left no stone unturned."

Jermall Charlo was IBF super-welterweight champion before winning the WBC middleweight belt

Charlo a two-weight world champion

Twenty-nine-year-old Texan Charlo, who has won all 29 of his career bouts including 21 by knockout, will go in as strong favourite after a career which has seen him win the IBF super-welterweight title and make three successful defences before going on to lift the WBC middleweight title by beating another American Brandon Adams last year.

Hogan, whose number five middleweight rating by the WBC enabled him to earn the world title tilt, is moving up in weight after his controversial points defeat by Munguia in Monterrey.

However, the Irishman, who has a big following in his adopted Australia, says he has regrouped from that setback.

Speaking at Friday's news conference, the American vowed to "flush out" Hogan but the Queensland-based boxer says he is ready to cause a huge surprise in Brooklyn.

"Every opponent I have thinks they are going to knock me out. It's not how hard you can throw them, it's how hard you can land them. That's where people have had difficulty with me," added Hogan, who has a professional record of 28 wins, one draw and two defeats.

I feel 20% stronger at middleweight - Hogan

Hogan's amateur record in Ireland included three defeats by 2008 Olympic silver medallist Kenneth Egan before beginning his professional career Down Under in 2011.

The Kildare native drew with Edmund Eramiha in his third professional fight before going on a run of 20 straight wins prior to losing a WBA interim super-welterweight title bout to Germany's Jack Culcay in Hamburg in December 2015.

Hogan recovered from that reverse to win his next six bouts before his controversial world title loss in Mexico in April.

However, the Irishman says his move to middleweight means he feels "20% stronger" going into Saturday's bout.

"I'm able to hold off fighters always. Once I land clean, people know that I mean business and they don't tend to want to come in as much.

"I'm very, very accurate. He will be feeling those punches and whether he wants to come in then and load up is going to be another story."

However, Charlo was contemptuous of Hogan's chances.

"You're number 30 [in the rankings]. You know that. Merry Christmas to you and Happy New Year to you and all your family. That's all you get."