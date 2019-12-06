Dillian Whyte: British heavyweight has doping charge dropped

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte has had a charge for a doping violation dropped.

The 31-year-old provided a sample on 20 June this year - before his victory against Oscar Rivas in July - that contained traces of a banned steroid.

But UK Anti-Doping has announced the charge has been withdrawn as the levels in his sample were "very low".

Ukad says the presence of a steroid was "not caused by any fault, negligence or wrongdoing" on Whyte's part.

