Dillian Whyte beats Mariusz Wach in unanimous points decision

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte beat Poland's Mariusz Wach on a unanimous points decision at the Diriyah Arena.

The 31-year-old, who had a charge for a doping violation dropped on Friday, claimed his 27th career win with a gruelling performance in Saudi Arabia.

Whyte started brightly and threw several combinations in the early exchanges but Wach grew into the fight.

The Pole threatened late on but Whyte hit back with a big left hand in the final round to confirm his dominance.