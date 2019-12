Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world titles in style with an accomplished performance in his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The Briton won on a unanimous points decision after 12 rounds in Saudi Arabia, six months after losing his titles to the Mexican.

It was a tactically astute display by the Watford-born fighter - here's how the night unfolded...

Joshua made his way to the ring with something former world champion and BBC boxing expert Richie Woodhall described as a "tense" expression."

The Briton implemented his game plan of boxing at range early on as he restricted Ruiz's opportunities to counter

First blood to Joshua, who caused a cut above the left eye of his opponent with a stinging right jab in the first round

All square as blood seeps out from above Joshua's left eye, in the same place Ruiz was caught, after the pair clash heads in the second

Joshua continues to dominate with his slick movement and boxing at range in the third

Round four goes to the defending champion as Ruiz catches the Briton with a flurry of jabs

Joshua recovers well and goes from strength to strength as he continues to grind out the win with victory in every round, apart from the eighth

The final bell sounds but the decision is yet to be confirmed and Joshua remains calm, as BBC Radio 5 Live's Steve Bunce explained the fighter "said he did not want to celebrate at the bell and he was good to his word - he said he was here for business"

"The winner by unanimous decision" - finally, we get a smile as the Briton is embraced by those closest to him in the ring