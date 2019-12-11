Charlie Flynn plans ring return after elbow surgery despite taking up coaching

Media playback is not supported on this device Charlie Flynn: 'Injury just gives me an excuse for my dad bod'

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Charlie Flynn says he is not ready to retire from professional sport despite becoming a Boxing Scotland coach.

The 26-year-old former postman, four stone over fighting weight, is helping with the governing body's "next generation" programme.

But Flynn hopes to have an operation next year on a year-long elbow injury.

"It will take a few months and then I hope to get back into training and get a time frame," he told BBC Scotland.

"I've a clean sheet and can go with anyone once I get training."

Flynn remains unbeaten in 12 professional bouts but has not boxed since drawing for a second time with Ryan Collins in March 2018 when fighting for the vacant Celtic lightweight title.

He said recovering from injuries "in double figures" had given him time to be a family man, with daughter Matilda born six months ago.

"I've always loved boxing because it makes me happy, but if I keep getting injured, I'll crack on, throw in the towel and take up ballet or something," he joked.

"I fell out of love with the sport for a while after so many injuries, but I'm happy to be back doing something with boxing again."

Flynn, who turned professional after the 2014 Commonwealth Games, will mentor boxers aiming to compete at the 2026 event.

"I'll get behind them and help them out," he said. "I'm training them once a week at the moment and we will see how they progress.

"We really have a vast amount of talented boxers coming through the ranks just now.

"Boxing Scotland has changed since I've been on the team. Being able to give back and help build the next generation of boxers is rewarding."