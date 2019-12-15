Michael Conlan: Belfast boxer earns unanimous points decision over Vladimir Nikitin

Nikitin was comprehensively defeated on points by Conlan
Michael Conlan extended his record of professional wins to 13 fights by beating Russian Vladimir Nikitin on a unanimous points decision in New York.

The Belfast featherweight produced a confident and disciplined performance to retain his WBO Inter-Continental title at Madison Square Garden.

The judges' scorecards read 98-92, 99-91 and 100-90 in Conlan's favour.

Nikitin, 29, had beaten Conlan twice as an amateur, including a controversial win at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

That defeat denied the 28-year-old a medal.

Conlan was originally supposed to face Nikitin in Belfast last summer but the Russian had to be replaced by Diego Alberto Ruiz after sustaining a bicep injury.

