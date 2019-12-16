Bob Arum: Michael Conlan's promoter apologises over IRA song comments

Michael Conlan has been represented by Bob Arum since turning professional in 2016

Veteran promoter Bob Arum has made an apology after saying he "gets a kick" from Belfast fighter Michael Conlan entering the ring to an IRA song.

Arum added that "we'll maybe play an IRA song to get everybody excited back in Ireland" in relation to a planned Conlan fight on St Patrick's Day.

The comments were made after Conlan's weekend win over Vladimir Nikitin.

"I was making a joke but what I said was spur-of-the-moment, ill-informed and ill-advised," said Arum.

"I have no excuses."

It comes just seven months after Conlan apologised to "the people he offended" by a ring entrance song which contained lyrics supporting the IRA.

He was criticised after the Wolfe Tones' Celtic Symphony, which includes the line "Up the Ra", was played before his St Patrick's Day bout in New York.

Arum discussed a St Patrick's Day fight next year for Conlan after he retained his WBO Inter-Continental title with a unanimous points decision over the Russian at Madison Square Garden.

Vladimir Nikitin takes a punch as Michael Conlan made it 13 straight wins as a professional

"He's going to do it in the theatre of Madison Square Garden and it's during the week, St Patrick's Day ... and the whole place will be green and we'll maybe play maybe an IRA song to get everybody excited back in Ireland," said the 88-year-old American.

"Screw them... I just get a kick out of it, because (Conlan) got criticised last time when he came out to an IRA song."

Arum rowed back from those comments two days later in a joint statement with boxing management company MTK Global as he apologised "for any offence caused by my comments".

He added: "As anyone who knows me will tell you, there was nothing malicious whatsoever intended.

"I am proud to represent great fighters such as Michael Conlan and Carl Frampton and I look forward to promoting more shows with our colleagues at MTK Global in the proud city of Belfast.

Carl Frampton defeated Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas earlier this month

"Boxing is a sport of hope that brings people together and together, we will strive to facilitate that wherever and whenever possible."

Conlan and former two-weight world champion Frampton, a Protestant from Belfast, believe Arum's remarks were not malicious.

"I can understand how Bob's comments have caused offence - however, I don't think there was any malice behind what he said," Conlan said.

"While I don't believe he meant to cause any harm, I welcome his apology."

Frampton said: "While Bob's comments were offensive, I feel they were made out of a lack of knowledge regarding the complexities of our country. I do not believe they were malicious in nature.

"Boxing has always been a sport that has helped unite our people and divisive statements should be kept away from it."