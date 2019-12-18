Tommy Fury: Love Island star returns to boxing with world title on his mind

Tommy Fury is set to fight for the first time since appearing on Love Island

Tommy Fury says he has no interest in "money" or "fame" as he prepares for his first fight since appearing on reality television.

The British light-heavyweight had two professional bouts before entering ITV2 show Love Island earlier this year, where he finished runner-up.

He returns to the ring for the first time since March against an un-named opponent in London on Saturday.

"The only thing I want in life is to be world champion," said Fury, 20.

"I am not interested in money, fame or anything else.

"Taking a few months out isn't really going to do me the most harm," added Fury. "It was something I wanted to do. It's paid off massively but I don't want anyone to forget what I did before that. I am not a reality TV person, I did it for a couple of months. I am a boxer, 100%.

"I would not be sat here right now if I didn't believe I could be world champion. Boxing is too hard a game to tip and tap at. I am 20 years old, there's no rush at all."

Fury's profile has grown drastically since he sat down with BBC Sport before his professional debut in December of 2018 and stated: "What else can I do apart from box? Nothing."

After partnering with Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island he now boasts 2.9m Instagram followers - more than his brother and former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on 2.4m

Despite the lofty profile, promoter Frank Warren also stressed his fighter will be allowed to develop and not be rushed into bouts.

Tommy has recently split with Manchester-based trainer Ricky Hatton but has been seen sparring with older brother Tyson in preparing for Saturday's Copper Box Arena bout, which will be covered in live-text format by BBC Sport.

"I did a bit of sparring with Tyson and it was pointless, I never landed a shot," said Tommy.

"He's the best in the world for a reason. I am learning everything I can possibly learn from him. There is no better person to spar with."