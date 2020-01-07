Fight Talk: Who's next for Dillian Whyte?

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app, please go here to see this story in full.

Ruiz Jr or Povetkin next for Dillian Whyte?

Fan-favourite heavyweight Dillian Whyte has been the mandatory challenger for WBC champion Deontay Wilder for more than two years. And it is perhaps an understatement to say the Briton is not happy.

Whyte took to social media to brand the American a "coward" …

But rather than sit tight and wait for his shot, it looks like the Londoner will be kept busy in 2020. Promoter Eddie Hearn told IFL TV that former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr or Russian Alexander Povetkin could be possible opponents.

"I like the Povetkin fight for Dillian Whyte, I think that's an absolute war," Hearn added.

"Ultimately, all these fights for Dillian are great, but we've got to get him a world title fight."

Mexican-American Ruiz Jr - who beat Anthony Joshua in June and then lost the rematch last month - is the fighter most fans would like to see Whyte take on next...

Dubois and Joyce set for 2020 clash

Now then, this potential all-British heavyweight clash is getting boxing fans excited.

Promoter Frank Warren confirmed that talks are underway for Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce to go head-to-head for the European title in in 2020.

Olympic silver medallist Joyce has the better resume in the professional ranks, with wins over former world champion Bermane Stiverne and, more recently, American Byrant Jennings.

But, in just 14 fights, Dubois is already being mooted as a future world champion, having stopped 13 of his opponents inside the distance.

So can Joyce withstand the 22-year-old's power? Or will the Olympian's amateur pedigree help him grind out a win?

The winner will most likely go on to bigger fights and potentially a world title shot, but fans are split as to who that will be…

Fury v Wilder II - It's official

Sticking with the heavyweights, over the Christmas break boxing fans were given the present they were waiting for. Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II - it's on.

On Saturday, 22 February at the iconic MGM Grand in Las Vegas, American Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight title, with the prestigious Ring Magazine belt also on the line.

The first fight in December 2018 - which ended in a draw - showcased the best both fighters had to offer; Fury dancing around the ring and picking off the champion with ease, Wilder's phenomenal one-punch power knocking the challenger down twice and the Brit showing his heart and fighting spirit by astonishingly getting off the canvas in the 11th round.

Most people would not be looking forward to facing that Wilder right hand once again. Fury isn't 'most people'…

And fight fans are torn as to whether Fury can survive or evade a knockdown again…

Hearn expects Canelo v Golovkin III to happen in 2020

They have already shared 24 rounds together over two bouts, but the rivalry between Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin is still going strong.

Most observers had Golovkin winning their first clash in September 2017, only for it to be scored a draw. The much anticipated rematch, also a close affair, was won by Canelo a year later.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says there is a "clear strategy" for a third fight to take place in September.

"I just feel like you're going to see that fight in 2020," Hearn told the SI Boxing with Chris Mannix podcast.

But most fight fans are not too bothered about seeing it again…

Manny Pacquiao - four decades of greatness

To have a career that spans over four decades is some achievement. To be a world champion in four separate decades is nothing short of incredible.

Filipino Manny Pacquiao became the first boxer in history to achieve just that. And, rightly so, the 41-year-old earned the praise of those in the sport…

And the fans…