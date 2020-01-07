Cathy McAleer: Northern Ireland's only female professional boxer to fight on 22 February

McAleer made her professional boxing debut in November 2018

Northern Ireland's only professional female boxer Cathy McAleer will fight for the first time since May in Birmingham on 22 February.

The former karate and kickboxing champion will face a yet unknown opponent at Aston Villa Football Club's Holte Suite.

It will be McAleer's first bout since joining forces with manager Kellie Maloney.

The Belfast boxer has won all three of her professional contests.

Since May, McAleer, 41, has been forced into a period of unwanted inactivity having had two opponents drop out of fights last autumn.

In November she signed Maloney, who has previously worked with heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis, as her manager in a move to step up her pursuit of a world title.

During Tuesday's press conference in Belfast, Maloney revealed plans for McAleer to top the bill on an all-female boxing card in Belfast within the next six months.

McAleer's debut win in November 2018 was quickly followed by further victories in Belfast against Sonia Klos and Cristina Busuioc.

"I've been on a rigorous training regime over the winter months," said McAleer.

"I've set my sights on winning a world boxing title and I've a fantastic team around me to help me do just that."