Caroline Dubois relishing Olympic boxing qualifiers

She has been described as one of the best female boxers ever - yet she is still to have a senior fight.

And now Caroline Dubois - who turns 19 on Saturday - could follow in the footsteps of Nicola Adams by achieving Olympic glory in the ring.

She has a chaotic international federation to thank for the chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020, which will take place at the Copper Box in London in March.

The International Olympic Committee had to take over organising the qualifiers due to serious governance issues within International Boxing Association (AIBA).

It meant the Olympic qualifiers were postponed from 2019 to 2020, allowing Dubois to become eligible to compete.

The Youth Olympic, world and European boxing champion told BBC Sport: "The qualifiers should have been last year and the fact that nobody has been allowed to qualify so far has been a blessing in disguise for me really.

"If someone from GB had been able to qualify last year at 60kg then that would have been it for me.

"For those of us who are younger and just coming through it's made for us, really."

The southpaw hopes to be one of five British women selected to box at the March qualifier.

As well as five women's weight categories, there will be spots available at eight men's divisions.

Having never been beaten in 40 fights in the youth ranks until now Dubois is relishing stepping up to test herself at senior level.

"I'm sure I'll be coming up against girls who've gone to the Olympics before so just stepping up with them I've got to bring the best game that I can," the BBC Young Sport Personality of the Year said.

"It's a real confidence booster when nobody's beaten you. It's given me a bit of resilience and I don't want to get beaten.

"So every time I get in the ring I want to give it 100 percent."

Despite having yet to be enter the ring in the senior ranks, some boxing experts, such as BBC Sport's Mike Costello and Steve Bunce, are already predicting Dubois to become one of the stars of the future. In October 2018, Costello said on the BBC Boxing podcast: "I am tempted to call her the best female boxer I have seen."

"It's always good to have people mention my name in such high regard. It's a confidence boost and gets my name out there.

"It's pressure but it's good pressure.

"But I'm not thinking too far ahead because if you do that then you're not focusing on what you have to do now."

Her immediate aim would involve successfully negotiating the 'Boxing Road to Tokyo Olympic Qualifier' taking place in London in March.

With up to 450 male and female boxers from 50 nations hoping to claim 77 Olympic places places, it will be the biggest boxing tournament in England since the London 2012 Olympics.

"The Copper Box is only 30 minutes from my house so I'll have lots of friends and family there," Dubois said.

"Normally we box abroad so to do it on home soil feels like you're doing it for your country.

"The biggest challenge to me will be myself, being mature enough and able to step up at the European qualifier with loads of people there.

"If I can get in and out of the ring knowing I've given 100 percent I know there's no one who can beat me."