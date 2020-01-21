Fight Talk: Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather and more

Anthony Joshua beat Dillian Whyte to win the British heavyweight title in 2015

Hearn talks up Joshua v Whyte rematch

It's been more than a month since Anthony Joshua avenged his defeat against Andy Ruiz Jr to reclaim the WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles - so who will the Briton fight next?

A couple of weeks ago, we asked 'who's next for Dillian Whyte?' - well, Eddie Hearn has been talking the Londoner up for a shot at fellow Briton Joshua in the summer...

The promoter, being interviewed alongside Whyte, told the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel he has been in discussions with the Joshua team.

"The name that always comes up is Dillian," he added. "The country will stop for that fight."

Joshua beat Whyte for the British heavyweight title in December 2015, a bout in which there was genuine bad blood between the two fighters.

A lot has happened since that fight - most notably, Joshua becoming a world champion. But, rather surprisingly, a lot of fans aren't so keen on the rematch…

And although Whyte and Joshua have exchanged respectful compliments over the past few years, if they do ever fight again, you can expect the heated rivalry to resurface.

"We will always have that animosity," Whyte said. "If I see him faint in the road, I'll stop my car and help him up. But if we're fighting, I'll run him over."

Whyte would also be open to a fight with Ruiz Jr, after Hearn revealed a seven-figure offer has been made to the Mexican.

"If he wants it, he can get it, as simple as that" Whyte told IFL TV.

"I'm all about getting the big fights this year."

Joshua meets with Usyk's team

Despite Hearn's comments, there are two other men who are more likely opponents for Joshua.

Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev is the IBF mandatory, while Oleksandr Usyk is the number one challenger with the WBO.

Usyk makes more financial sense for Joshua and is by far the bigger name; he gained global recognition for cleaning up the cruiserweight division and is already known to British fans after beating Liverpool's Tony Bellew in November 2018.

So could Usyk could get a world title shot in just his second fight in the heavyweight division? Some fans are getting excited after Joshua and Hearn met with the Ukrainian's promoter Alex Krassyuk …

But others are speculating that Usyk might let Joshua fight Pulev first…

Will Mayweather and McGregor fight again?

On Saturday night, Conor McGregor showed us just why he's the biggest draw in combat sport.

Under the dazzling lights of Las Vegas, he saw off the challenge of veteran Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 645.

But will the Irishman be sticking to the Octagon?

He made his boxing debut in August 2017 in one the most hyped fights of all-time - losing in the 10th round to Floyd Mayweather.

And shortly after McGregor's win at the weekend, Mayweather posted this on Instagram…

In Saturday's post-fight news conference, McGregor said he expects the rematch to happen in the future.

"He's far from retired," he added.

Mayweather could be in for a busy 2020.

The undefeated American also hinted at fighting Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov, who beat McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018...

But Mayweather's Instagram posts didn't go down too well with fans…

Boxing world celebrates Ali's birthday

This past week the boxing world celebrated the birthday of Muhammad Ali.

Up there with the most famous sportspeople of all time, Ali died in June 2016. He would have turned 78 last Friday.

The former heavyweight champion was known for his charisma and wit outside the ring, together with flamboyance and genius inside the ropes…

Is Muhammad Ali's daughter making a comeback?

Boxing is obviously in the genes of the Ali family; his daughter Laila dominated the sport before retiring undefeated in 2007, winning world titles at super-middleweight and light heavyweight in a 24-fight career.

But could the 42-year-old be making a comeback?

The profile of women's boxing is bigger than ever, with superstars such as Ireland's Katie Taylor and Claressa Shields dominating the sport.

And it is fellow-American Shields, a three-weight world champion, who has become embroiled in a war-of-words with Ali.

It all started after Ali said there is no current fighter, including Shields, who could tempt her to get back into boxing.

Shields, the self-proclaimed Greatest Woman of All-Time, felt disrespected…

Ali responded by suggesting she could be up for lacing the gloves again, but there would be a hefty price to pay…

Shields didn't back down from the challenge …