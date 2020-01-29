Fight Talk: Dereck Chisora, Oleksandr Usyk, Saul Alvarez, Terence Crawford

British heavyweight Dereck Chisora could face Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk at the O2 Arena in London in March

Can Chisora beat Usyk?

For several weeks now we've been speculating as to who Anthony Joshua will fight next. One name that was in the mix for the Briton's WBA, IBF and WBO belts was former cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

But it seems the Ukrainian is now set to fight Londoner Dereck Chisora after Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said that a deal is "pretty much in place" for 28 March.

'AJ' is likely to fight his IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev next. And if he beats the Bulgarian, and Usyk overcomes Chisora, then the two winners could meet later in the year.

Speaking to IFL TV, Hearn said: "What I've said to Usyk is that you'll have a situation in place where you get Chisora and Joshua within your deal with us."

It will be undefeated Usyk's second fight at heavyweight, after he won all the belts at cruiserweight. 'Del Boy' Chisora has nine losses - out of 41 fights - on his record.

Most fans see only one outcome…

Although, fan favourite Chisora is coming off two knockout wins over former world title challenger Artur Szpilka and Liverpool's David Price, there are a few who are giving him a chance against Usyk…

Saudi Arabia could host Wilder/Fury v Joshua

It would arguably be one of, if not the, biggest all-British fights ever, but Hearn caused a stir this week after suggesting that a potential Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua bout in the future probably won't take place in the United Kingdom.

Hearn told Sky Sports Boxing that he has received a "huge site offer" from Saudi Arabia for Joshua to fight the winner of Fury and WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who face each other on 22 February in Las Vegas.

Many fans aren't too pleased with the prospect of a six or seven hour flight to go watch a mega fight…

Canelo to fight in Japan next?

Away from the heavyweights, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is the biggest draw in the sport. And a fight against the Mexican star is the golden ticket for any boxer.

A couple of weeks ago, it was looking like Briton's WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders was the leading contender to face Canelo.

And Liverpool's Callum Smith, who holds the WBA and Ring Magazine belts, was also in the running.

But it seems Canelo may now be fighting Japan's Ryota Murata - a man who holds the WBA 'regular' middleweight title but has two losses from 16 fights.

Saunders mocked the match-up on his Instagram story, while Smith's trainer Joe Gallagher said that the fight "won't go down too well" in Mexico.

Although you can expect an easy night's work for Canelo, some fans can see why fighting in Japan makes financial sense for the four-weight world champion…

Crawford to face McGregor in MMA and boxing?

Conor McGregor is hot property right now with both MMA fighters and boxers calling him out.

After the Irishman's 40-second UFC win against Donald Cerrone earlier this month, the rumour mill suggested he could have a boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather - having lost to the American in 2017.

But Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has said he is in talks for three-weight world champion Terence Crawford to take on McGregor in a two-fight deal.

But here's the twist, the first will be an MMA bout, followed by a boxing fight three months later.

"The octagon would be first because I don't want them to think we're playing around," Arum told reporters at a Wilder-Fury news conference.

Arum also said that Crawford, who has a wrestling background, could beat McGregor under MMA rules.

The American is up for it…

But his Twitter followers are not so keen…